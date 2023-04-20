Human rights lawyer and political activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to probe the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru following the charade that greeted the just concluded Adamawa gubernatorial poll.

Falana, who featured on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, described Binani’s declaration and her acceptance speech as a ”charade”.

According to him, Binani’s acceptance speech confirmed that she was in on the illegal declaration.

His words;

”With respect to the acceptance speech, it already confirmed that she was party to the charade. She has to be brought in by the police and investigated.

“How did you prepare a speech if you did not know that you were going to be declared the winner because, at that stage, the collation had not been concluded?”

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hudu Yunusa, had declared Binani winner of the keenly-contested election.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reversed the purported declaration of Binani as the winner of the Adamawa election by the REC for violating its electoral guidelines and further declared it “null, void and of no effect”.

