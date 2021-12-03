Actress, Ini Edo gets baby girl

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, now has a baby girl. She disclosed that the baby girl came through a surrogate mother.

In Edo said that she used a surrogate mother to carry and birth her daughter while speaking in an interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus.

She said, “I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy.

“The eggs are mine and so genetically, she’s my blood. I chose this path to fulfil my dream of becoming a mother.”

Ini Edo said that the baby was fathered via a sperm donor.

“I opted for a donor for me and my baby’s peace of mind,” she noted.

