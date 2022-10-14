 Achievas Entertainment announces Kcee’s thanksgiving festival

By Tribune Online
Kcee

Limpopo crooner, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee by his teaming fans, is set to thrill music lovers with his music festival tagged ‘Thanksgiving’ on December 28, at the prestigious Eko Hotels Convention Centre.

As a confirmation to several successful entertainment concerts, Kcee’s Five Star imprint is teaming up with showbiz guru, Achievas Entertainment limited for a smooth fun night ride following the remarkable projects done over the years.

The ‘Thanksgiving’ festival promises to be a night of quality entertainment, Kcee said.

Known for his unique glamour and colourful sense of dress style, Kcee promises to come with his A-game as he will be performing his numerous classic from his array of musical collections.

In a chat with an executive director of Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Cole Chiori said, “this concert is aimed at showcasing the eclectic musical prowess and genius of Kcee, while still using the avenue to being grateful and saying thank you for every experience of his thus far”.

Speaking further, Daniel noted that the festival promises to be star- studded as friends in the music and comedy industry are pumped in readiness to giving him (Kcee) all the support he requires in making the festival grounded and worthwhile.

