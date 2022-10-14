I steal people’s hearts with good music, provide ‘escape’ from reality —Kemuel

Kemuel Emmanuel is a singer, song writer from Rivers State. His recent EP, ‘Escape’, has topped playlist charts around the world and it seems there is no stopping the young musician from stamping his authority on the entertainment scene. In a recent chat with ROTIMI IGE, he spoke on his musical influences and plans.

Tell us a bit about early memories of growing up

I remember being young and going to the choir section right after church services ended to play the music instruments. I was always too scared to actually learn anything the right way, I always thought it was way too complicated, and it would take forever to learn. I also created super heroes growing up. I loved comics so I made some of my own. I drew so much when I was young.

What family influences encouraged you to pick interest in the arts?

My father is an artiste. He studied fine arts and design in school, so growing up and seeing him draw things was such a beautiful thing to watch. Seeing him move his hands on the paper and in minutes a whole figure is drawn; he was so fast, so I knew I wanted to draw like that too.

You grew up in Port Harcourt, home to many fine talents from Nigeria. Did this have any bearing on you musically?

Honestly, growing up, I found myself listening to a very wide range of music; from 80’s Pop to Jazz to Highlife, Fuji and Afrobeat. So, in a way, subconsciously, they got stuck on me. All the music I listened to while growing up in Port Harcourt inspired me.

Define your genre of music…

My genre of music is best described as Soul. It might be Soul R and B or might be Afrosoul. But you won’t listen to my music and not feel the soul in it.

Did your university education have any impact on your music?

No, it didn’t. It taught me other important life lessons but musically, it didn’t.

Your debut EP ‘Escape’ is currently an industry cynosure. Tell us about the EP and what you wanted to ‘escape’ from

Escape is a carefully curated body of work that exposes honest emotions about a girl that I eventually fall in love with. In this project, I explore some parts of my mind musically to intentionally give something new, a fresh sensation listening to music. What I’m really trying to escape from is reality. Sometimes, you wish you could just go somewhere more peaceful and serene because reality sometimes, gets too real. So I always ‘Escape’ into my music. When I’m feeling low or I need something to calm my nerves, I either try to make music or just listen to music. So, this was me sharing my safe place with the rest of the world, hoping the music can be of help when needed. Something to meditate to, you know, just pure music.

The music industry in Nigeria is not without challenges even with the current world interest in Afrobeats. What issues are you currently facing as an artiste?





Every artiste or creative’s challenge will be for more people to see or hear their art, so I wouldn’t call them issues. Good things take time and I’m not in a rush. At the same time, I’m not wasting time. We’re keen on it reaching the right people and most times the timing is a gamble. But as an artiste you just have to keep selling yourself, everything else with follow in due time.

If you could change anything in the music industry, what would it/they be?

I wouldn’t change a thing

You are signed to a label. Do you think this gives you advantage over independent acts?

Being in a label has shown me that there are certain things you can’t do on your own. Even the independent artistes have a team, so I wouldn’t say I have more advantage, but the fact that I’m not doing it alone already puts me on the right path.

Music streaming and technology have enabled artistes to cross boundaries and earn better. How do you intend to utilise technology to maximise your craft and create your space artistically in the ocean of talents in Nigeria?

This is the part where it gets interesting. Because as much as the world has been brought to your doorstep with the aid of technology, you still need to know so much about how these platforms work to be able to utilise them properly. For me, I’m just going to be as honest as possible with whatever I’m showing the world, steal people’s hearts and souls with good music. There are some things about me that you’ll know with time.

Your EP jacket was quite artistic/futuristic…Is this tied to your art degree/influences and what else do you do apart from music?

Yes, definitely. Aside making music, I love to draw abstract, I love to create, and I wanted to make sure the project embodies my truth as much as possible, from the cover art to the music. I equally love playing my instruments and just singing to whatever melody I play. I have a lot of conversations with myself and I think that keeps me one step ahead. I also love reading books that open my mind. You’d be surprised at how fluid the mind can get just from reading.

What’s next for you?

Definitely more good and honest music and basically world domination.

What makes Kemuel unique?

What makes me unique is my story. You can have my voice or a similar melody to mine but you can never have my story. My story is my story and I’ll keep telling it through music.