Femi Akinyemi

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), candidate for Federal House of Representatives for Ibadan Northwest/Southwest constituency in the 2023 elections, Adeniyi Rotimi Johnson, has said accountability, availability and truthfulness are major parts of his campaign agenda.

This was even as he reiterated his desire to consolidate his core values of integrity, love for his constituents and true service to humanity.

The rep candidate, also known as ‘Ojasope’ revealed this in an exclusive interview with Tribune Online.

“I’ll build on my core values of integrity, love for all and true service to humanity.

Related News No Content Available

“I have the right experience in politics, as I have been in the game for over 20 years. I’ve been consistent, truthful, available and loving to my people.

“I’ll build on that and promise to always be accountable and available for my people.”

Johnson said he will ensure better representation of his constituency at the National Assembly by suggesting bills to make the lives of his people better.

“I will suggest and support bills affecting my people, the likes of restructuring and water bills are among the things I have in mind.”

He said he has the vision to offer service and collaborate with his constituents to deliver on his three core areas.





Furthermore, Johnson said his track record as a ‘consistent politician’ gives him a comparative edge over other candidates.

“Over the years, I’ve been able to develop and maintain a good and healthy relationship with my constituents.

“This, in effect, I feel gives me an edge over other candidates. I am trusted based on my track record of being consistent over the years,” he said.

The rep candidate also addressed the issue of vote buying during the election and said “the people are wiser now. Our people are tired of political liars.

“They end up stealing from the people they are supposed to help and lead.

“My people are yearning for a better representation, they deserve it and I have availed myself of this mission.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE