By Saheed Salawu

A non-governmental organisation, Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), has presented free forms to 56 brilliant but indigent students in Ibadan, Oyo State, to allow them to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Forty-six students were given the JAMB forms while 10 students from three public schools and a private school were awarded the SSCE forms.

The presentation took place on Sunday in Ibadan at a gathering that was attended by the organisers, past beneficiaries, current beneficiaries, parents and guardians of the beneficiaries as well as their teachers.

The event was attended by the principal of Ibadan Boys High School, Oke-Ado, Dr Rasheed Fasasi, who counselled the beneficiaries on the need to make excellence their watchword in the course of their academic career.

The project coordinator, AEI, Ibadan Zone, Mr Idris Openiyi, described the scholarship exercise, which was for the 2023/2024 academic year, as a success.

According to Openiyi, having selected the best indigent students through a screening examination that took place late January, the organisation assessed the results, after which the successful candidates were contacted to receive their awards.

He said: “Adisa Abdul-Malik was the best UTME candidate, having scored 341 in the screening examination while Olanrewaju Abdullah from Oladipo Alayande School of Science, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, was the overall best SSCE candidate with a remarkable score of 80 percent.

“Academic Excellence Initiative will continue to contribute to the development of humanity through the provision of aid for effective and quality education in Nigeria as it hopes to expand its humanitarian services across the nation.

“We appreciate the Lord Almighty for the success of this year’s scholarship programme and we beseech Him to continue to be with the initiative in its endeavours.”





