National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure has inaugurated the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration of the Labour Party.

The national chairman who inaugurated the Directorate in Abuja said the move was to close the gap between the wider Obidient group and those in the party.

He also warned those fighting the party today but would turn to need the party to run for election come 2027 to be careful.

He said the party needs to be united to be able to serve as a vehicle to deliver the mandate of the would-be aspirant in an election.

Abure said the party would start working ahead of the 2027 election to prevent a situation where it would be short-changed as it experienced in the 2023 general election.

