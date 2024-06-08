The Member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi in the House of Representatives, Mansur Manu Soro has been commended for complementing the efforts of the state government in improving healthcare delivery services in the state.

The Federal Lawmaker was particularly commended for establishing health facilities in the Two LGAs that make up the Federal Constituency especially specialised facilities taking care of women and children.

The facilities are providing free medical services to women and children particularly pregnant women and those breastfeeding as well as lactating mothers.

A visit to some of the health facilities in Sade and Soro in Darazo and Ganjuwa LGAs revealed that the facilities are well-upgraded and standardised with equipment including scanning machines for effective and efficient healthcare service delivery.

The Chairman of Ward Development Committee (WDC) in Sade, Abass Sade said that the establishment of the Hospital has positively complimented the one established by the government stressing that the facility offers specialised services for women and children.

He however called for expansion of the facility because according to him, the traffic is becoming overwhelming as more people are attending for even normal services.

At the Soro facility, the Officer in charge while commending the Federal Lawmaker for establishing and funding the facility, lamented that the scanning machine had been idle due to the reason that there was no staff to operate it.

He therefore appealed to the Lawmaker to as a matter of urgency, facilitate the employment of qualified personnel to operate the machine lamenting that as it is now, they have to travel to either Bauchi, Misau, or Azare to get such services when they indeed have the machine.

The WDC Chairman of Soro, Sarkin Kudu said that the facility has greatly complemented the existing one in the area considering that it is sharing premises with the other facility but offering specific services to women and children.

He too appealed to the Federal Lawmaker to ensure that the scanning machine becomes operational to provide full medical services to the people in the area of investigation to ascertain the illness.

In his reaction, Mansur Manu Soro said that he was moved to establish and fund the operations of the facilities across the Two LGAs to complement what the state government is doing in the health sector.

He assured that he will continue to fund the facilities until the government deems it necessary to take over the running of the facilities.

On the complaints and observations, he promised to look into them with the view to offering solutions though he urged other well-to-do people from the areas to play roles of supporting the operations.

