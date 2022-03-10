Abramovich sanctions: See 5 ways Chelsea have been affected
Roman Abramovich’s assets have been frozen by the UK government, meaning he is unable to sell Chelsea. These are five ways that the club has been affected:
▪️ Further ticket sales to home and away fans are prohibited
▪️ Season tickets still valid
▪️ No merchandise sales allowed
▪️ No transfers
▪️ No contract renewals
However, persons in the know are of the opinion that Chelsea can still be sold if Roman Abramovich allows the UK government to take control of the process and no proceeds from the sale benefit the Russian billionaire.
Recall that Roman Abramovich’s attempt to sell Chelsea Football Club has been halted after the oligarch was sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported.
The Russian put the English club up for sale after the threat of sanctions was raised in Parliament.
The freezing of Abramovich’s assets, which include Chelsea, means the club cannot sell further match tickets.
The move is intended to stop Abramovich making money from Chelsea.
The government has issued a special licence that will allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket-holders to attend matches.
