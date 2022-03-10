PDP to hold 95th NEC meeting on Tuesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned the 95th session of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to hold next week Tuesday.

The main opposition party served the notice of the meeting on Thursday inviting all members of Council to attend the session scheduled to take place at its Wadata Plaza Abuja national headquarters.

At the end of its 94th NEC October last year, the party had resolved to defer the consideration of the Governor Bala Muhammed Committee’s report dwelling on the zoning of the presidential ticket of the PDP.

The Committee had recommended that the ticket be thrown open while citing the southeast and the northeast as regions that should have attention as they are the only region never to have produced Nigeria’s president.

However, that NEC ratified the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Committee’s recommendation on zoning of party offices.

According to the then party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan after the 94th NEC, “the party agreed to have a look at the Bala Mohammed Committee report again and a NEC meeting will be convened for that purpose.”

It is not certain whether the zoning of the presidency will be on the agenda of next week’s NEC.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, has presented Certificate of Return to the winner of the party’s 2022 Osun Guber Election Primaries, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The presentation took place at the NEC Hall of the party’s national secretariat on Thursday.

Yhe National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu and the Deputy National Chairman, Ambassador Taofik Arapaja witnessed the ceremony.

Adeleke was joined at the event by Osun State PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi; Gani Olaoluwa, Diran Odeyemi, Lere Oyewumi among others.

