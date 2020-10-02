Abiodun nominates TASUED VC, ex-NUJ President as commissioners

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has forwarded the names of the Vice-Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Professor Abayomi Arigbabu and former national president of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Waheed Odusile, to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

Abiodun in a letter to the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Olakunle Oluomo, on Friday, urged the House to screen Arigbabu for Education, Science and Technology portfolio and Odusile as the Commissioner-designate-for Information and Strategy.

A statement by Kunle Somorin also announced the appointment of two new General Managers: Fola Onifade for the State Signage and Advertising Agency and Sesan Asenuga for Parks and Garages Development Board.

While Hon. Tolu Bankole was named Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Mr Ifekayode Akinbode will serve as a Consultant (Media).

Odusile has considerable experience across the broadcast and print genres of journalism, spanning three and a half decades.

He has held various newsroom management positions, including being the pioneer Editor of National Life Newspaper and Managing Editor of The Nation. He was also at different times on the staff of National Concord and ThisDay Newspapers.

A researcher and resource person in media, he has many publications amongst which are “Media Ethics and Promotion of Democratic Culture in Nigeria”, “the Media, Socio-cultural and Political Integration, Thoughts on Policy” among many others. He holds a Master degree in Legal Studies and belongs to a number of professional associations, including Nigerian Guild of Editors, International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Federation of African Journalist (FAJ) West Africa Journalists Association (WAJA) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The Commissioner-nominee for the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Adelaja Arigbabu is the current Vice-Chancellor of Nigeria’s premier and preferred University of Education: Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State.

Arigbabu, a Professor of Mathematics Education, holds a PhD from the prestigious University of South Africa, Pretoria in Mathematics, Science and Technology with specialisation in Mathematics Education.

As a Mathematician and Mathematics Educator, Prof. Arigbabu has been involved in Mathematics, Science and Technology (MST) Education and preparation programmes in Nigeria in the last two and a half decades. In addition to this, he was a visiting Professor in the Department of Science and Technology Education, University of Lagos between January 2014 and January 2015.

Prof. Arigbabu belongs to numerous academic and professional associations, these include Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN), Science Teachers’ Association of Nigeria (STAN), Nigerian Mathematical Society (NMS), Southern African Association for Researchers in Mathematics, Science and Technology Education (SAARMSTE) and the Science Association of Nigeria (SAN) among others.

