JAMB nabs police constable for hiring teacher N30,000 to write UTME for him

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has arrested a police officer allegedly involved in impersonation during the last conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The police constable with the Akwa Ibom State Division, one Etim Israel, was paraded before newsmen on Friday at the Headquarters of JAMB over allegation examination malpractice.

Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede speaking the parade of the suspect on said effective checks have been mounted by the federal government against incidents of identity theft in the admission process into the country’s tertiary institutions.

Oloyede said the government, through the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu issued a directive, mandating JAMB to transfer candidates’ biometric data to their institutions of choice, thus ending fresh capturing of biometrics and pictures of candidates for post-UTME tests.

The JAMB boss said Adamu’s directive has already uncovered 657 cases of candidates, whose photographs could not match the ones recorded in JAMB’s database and were currently angling to change the photographs, adding that the board has referred those who requested for change of photographs to come down to its headquarters, with the intention of bringing perpetrators of fraud to book.

He said this led to arrest of the suspect, Etim who confessed that he had hired a school teacher named Emmanuel and paid him N30,000 to write the 2020 UTME for him while he was away on official duties.

Etim, however, said he has learned his lessons and was willing to cooperate with the police to carry out a thorough investigation leading to the arrest of Emmanuel who had fled from his home since after sighting him with police on their way to arrest him.

Luck, however, ran out on him when his photograph could not tally with Emmanuel’s and was forced to visit the JAMB headquarters in Abuja for rectification.

According to him, he scored over 200 points in UTME and wanted to read fishery at the Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden Mpat Enin, but the new measures in place would not let him dare show his face in his chosen institution as it is the picture of his impersonator that would be displayed at the screening venue.

The JAMB Registrar said: “In previous admission exercises, certain candidates who appear in the institution for registration were different from those who actually sit the examination. This was possible because the institutions were taking fresh pictures and biometrics thereby making it possible for impersonators to have a field day to ply their trade.

“In the last exercise, we insisted, as directed by the Hon. Minister of Education, that all institutions should use the already captured biometrics and pictures by the Board. This made it impossible for the candidates whose examinations were taken on their behalf by professional examination takers to gain admissions,” he said.

