The election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Monday struck out the petition filed by

The Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, Monday in Umuahia retained his victory as a suit seeking his removal was dismissed by the Election tribunal.

John Azubuike of Action Alliance, AA had challenged Kalu’s re-election in the just concluded February 25 election.

Petition No. EPT/AB/SEN/1/2023: John Azubuike & ANOR v INEC & 2 ORS filed against the election and return of Sen. Kalu was struck out by the tribunal after hearing from legal representatives of the petitioners, Kalu Kalu Agu Esq and counsel for the 2nd and 3rd Respondents, Udo Uduma Esq and Victor Etie Esq respectively.

Reacting after the judgement, Udo Uduma Esq commended the petitioners for their nobility in conceding defeat and congratulating the legitimate winner of the election.

He urged Sen Mao Ohuabunwa of the PDP and Mr Nnamdi Orji of the Labour Party to toe the path of honour and concede defeat.

He congratulated Sen. Kalu who was duly elected and returned as the winner of the election, having won overwhelmingly.