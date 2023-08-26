Abia State Government has set up a sanitation court to prosecute defaulters of its monthly sanitation exercise.

Speaking after monitoring the August edition of the exercise alongside other members of the Executive Council and government appointees, the Commissioner for Environment and Urban Renewal, Mr. Philemon Ogbonna announced that those caught would be tried accordingly.

Ogbonna who was impressed with the turnout of residents for the monthly environmental clean-up exercise, expressed his happiness that Abians are getting to know the importance of cleanliness, adding that going forward, there would be intensive sensitization to get people to participate in clean-up exercises.

The Commissioner was of the view that the forthcoming unveiling of Abia State Orientation Agency would go a long way in sensitizing Abians and re-orientating them on good culture and value system in the State.

Also speaking the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Due Process, Dr Oluebube Chukwu commended the noticeable improvement from the July exercise and appreciated the determination of Governor Ott to get it right in all spheres of governance in Abia State.

He enjoined Abians and residents to always support the administration of Governor Otti through active participation in clean-up exercises, stating that every effort of the present government is geared towards achieving a better and cleaner Abia.

Contributing, the General the General Manager, Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA Mr Ogbonnia Okereke said the participation of members of Abia EXCO and other appointees of government in the exercise is to ginger people to participate, stressing that cleanup should be a routine exercise since cleanliness is next to Godliness.

The special sanitation exercise which was organized as part of activities marking the 32nd anniversary of the creation of Abia State, has been described as successful, while Abia people and residents have been called upon to make cleanliness part of their daily living.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE