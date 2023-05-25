The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, has been ranked as the best state-owned university in the country for the year 2023.

The AAUA, ranked 13th among Nigerian universities, 99th in Africa and 2,753rd globally out of 12,003 institutions ranked in the latest Webometrics ranking.

Speaking on the latest ranking, the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Olugbenga Ige, attributed the latest feat to the dedication of the staff, students and all stakeholders.

According to Ige, the relentless efforts of the stakeholders contributed to the retention of the global rating of the institution as the best state-owned university in Nigeria.

The VC however, said that the feat would not have been achieved but for the sacrifices of all stakeholders.

He said: “That our university has consistently been ranked best state-owned university in Nigeria is a no mean achievement.

“This is the sixth time in recent years that AAUA has been ranked best of all state-owned universities in Nigeria. This has been made possible by our staff, students and alumni.

“It reveals the upshot of our investment in ICT; it means we have an impressive online presence when it comes to our online service delivery and publication of quality scholarly articles.

“Despite our funding challenges, we have proven that if we have access to more support, we can attain greater heights.

“We are proud of this and we thank all our stakeholders who have made it possible.”

Ranking of universities began in 2004 and was published by the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group under Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), the largest public research organisation located in Madrid, Spain.