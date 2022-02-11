AAUA ASUU alerts on industrial action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, has alerted Nigerians that the union would embark on an indefinite industrial action, in protest to the federal government’s failure to keep to agreement reached with them.

The union issued this alert in a statement issued and signed by the branch Chairperson of the Union, Prof. Simon Ehiabhi, on Friday, said the action became necessary to further press home their demands over the federal government’s failure to honour the 2009 agreement it entered with union.

Ehiabhi who disclosed that the union after its meeting last Wednesday, expressed concerns over the lethargic attitude of the Federal Government to sign and implement the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, which was renegotiated and concluded in May 2021.

He said, “It is already nine (9) months now when the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement was renegotiated and concluded with the hope that the Federal Government would implement it.

” However, it is bothersome that the FG has been demonstrating an uncaring and lackadaisical attitude towards our welfare and the infrastructural decay in public universities.

“The attitude of the Federal Government amounts to purposely undermining the future of our children who cannot afford the luxury of attending private universities.

“Despite the country’s dismal economic conditions, hyperinflation, and depreciation of the Naira, our members are still earning the same salary since 2009 when the agreement was initiated.

“It is important to state that part of the 2009 agreement contains the clause that the agreement shall be reviewed every three years.

“This would mean it ought to have been reviewed in 2012, 2018, and 2021. Therefore, the government’s signature and implementation of the renegotiated agreement is the only way to avert the impending strike.

“We are also calling on all well-intentioned Nigerians to press the Federal Government to uphold the agreements signed with ASUU in order to prevent the educational system from collapsing as a result of the government’s failure to uphold the agreement.”

The branch chairperson urged his members to remain focused on their professional responsibilities of research, teaching and community service.

He said the union would continue to take all necessary steps towards achieving genuine transformation of the nation’s public varsities.