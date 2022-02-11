Gunmen kill state agency director in Kaduna

The Director of Operations with the Kaduna Geographic Information Services (KADGIS), Mallam Dauda has been assassinated by gunmen in his residence in the early hours of Friday morning.

It was gathered that his killers stormed his house located at Barakallahu suburb of Igabi Local Government Area of the state and killed him

After killing him it was said the killers stormed a nearby village apparently to make the killing look like a bandit attack.

The District Head of Barakallahu Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident also added that the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Rigachikun and Barnawa who are residents of the community have visited the scene of the crime.

“This is simply a case of assassination because they went to only the victim’s house, killed him and left the community, they did not take anything in his house nor did they attack the guard and his wife.

“’The other village that was attacked, no life was lost, they just caused commotion and left. We feel they just did that to make it look like an attack, he said.

The police and the state government are yet to react at the time of filing the report.