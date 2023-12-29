The national leadership of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) Alumni Association has congratulated the new Governor of Ondo State Lucky Aiyedatiwa, with a charge not to give room for politics of bitterness.

The president of the Association, Dr Olumide Olugbemi-Gabriel in a statement signed by the association’s National Publicity and Events Secretary, O’Seun Ogunsakin, said he did not doubt the new Governor’s competence having been openly commended by the late Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, during their inauguration in 2021.

Dr Olugbemi-Gabriel who urged the new governor not to allow people with divisive tendencies around him said Ondo State under his watch can only witness progress and development when politics of bitterness are shunned.

He added that the governor is now the father of all and must overlook the past in order to build a future that the people of Ondo State will be proud of.

The Alumni President also urged the Governor to give adequate attention to Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, noting that the varsity needs more attention from the government now more than ever.

According to him, “I congratulate the new governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his inauguration as the Governor of Ondo State. Though the circumstance was unexpected, I am not in doubt about your capacity to perform well having worked with the former Governor before his demise. Akeredolu himself had testified to your competence and all of us in Ondo State look forward to the progress and development of the state under your watch.

“It is important to mention that some sycophants who are apparently enemies of the state would want you to play politics of bitterness. Your Excellency, you need everyone to succeed as Governor because of the herculean task ahead of your administration. It is the prayer of the Alumni Association of AAUA that you have a peaceful and successful tenure as Governor.”

