No fewer than 964 patients with various ailments and diseases were treated in Adamawa in last stage of free medical outreach in the outgoing year (2023).

Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, representing Adamawa Southern Senatorial Zone, who has made it one of his priorities to provide healthcare for people of the state rounded up his free medical outreach in Timdore District of Ganye LGA.

According to the Senator, the two-day free medical outreach was aimed at enhancing the well-being and health status of the inhabitants in the surrounding rural communities in Ganye LGA who could not access healthcare services.

The Binos Mobile Hospital arrived in the community where no fewer than 20 surgeries were conducted successfully with over a thousand patients being treated for various ailments and diseases.

Speaking at the event, Senator Binos Yaroe, said that it became imperative for him to embark on the medical outreach to render free medical services for the benefit of the residents of Timdore District as part of his service to humanity.

Represented by the Chief of Staff Ganye local government area, Mrs Bewo Hammanwawu pointed out that he wants to improve the health conditions of his constituents across party affiliations.

“Some time ago, we conducted a mega free medical services in Ganye town, and we believe most of the people living in rural communities did not have the means to go, hence the decision to embark on this free medical outreach in this community to enable the rural people benefits “.

While assuring his constituents of his commitment and determination to provide free medical services, Senator Binos said that health is his topmost priority.

In his remarks, the District Head of Timdore, Mal. Idrisu Sa’ad Gisilambe thanked Senator Binos Yaroe for seeing the need to reach out to the rural people with free medical services.

“Whoever wants you to live a healthy life, loves you, only God heals and cures people, and whoever provides free medical services to the people, is a friend of God. He said.

The Royal Father assured the Senator of his support and that of Ganye Chiefdom to ensuring the free medical outreach was conducted peacefully and successfully.

“I have gone round and seen things for myself. I can tell you that we are very impressed with what the Senator is doing, he is God-sent to the people of Adamawa South”

The Lead Consultant of the Medical Team, Dr. Jama Medan, disclosed that 964 patients were treated free of charge in Timdore District with about 20 surgeries successfully conducted.

He attributed the success of the outreach to the commitment of the health experts that formed the medical team.

“Every medical service rendered here is free, all medical services are free, the medical personnel here are experts from Abuja, Yola, Jalingo and other big cities in the country”.

“All the people that gathered here will be given free medical services, ranging from surgeries, consultations, medications, laboratory test, USS which is scanning and other medical services”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of Primary Healthcare Development Authority, Mr Jared Satbori Gangsu, commended Senator Binos Yaroe for his decision to embark on yet another free medical outreach before 2023 ran out.

The ES who described health as wealth, called on other politicians to emulate the kind gesture of Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe by providing basic needs of the masses which health is topmost.

A cross-section of beneficiaries who spoke to pressmen shortly after successful surgeries thanked Senator Binos for coming to their aid.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Rahab Agabus’ child who suffered from hernia for five years said “My son was operated upon successfully and he is recovering well.

“My child suffered from hernia for good years, we could not go to the hospital because we did not have the means. But today, he underwent surgery free-of-charge; courtesy of Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe”.

