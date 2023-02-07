By Collins Nnabuife | Abuja

The African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) has perfected plans to sustain the gain recorded by the Nigeria’s first genetically modified crop variety, the Pod Borer Resistant beans with a second gene.

AATF had facilitated the environmental release of the first generation of PBR beans in 2019 after one decade of confined and on-farm trials by the Institute of Agricultural Research, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Speaking during a courtesy call to the Director General, National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) in Abuja, the AATF Regional Representative for West Africa, Dr Jean Bapsite, said that the testimonies from farmers on the importance of the PBR beans has charged the team to quickly work on the stacking of the gene of insert to protect the cowpea against any possible breakdown.

He said: “As is the practice in science, we continue to improve on our successes and leave no gap for any breakdown. The Second gene will strengthen, reinforce, and increase the resistance level of the PBR Cowpea against any attack.”

The new beans variety was commercially released to farmers in 2021 and it is currently being planted all over the country with farmers counting the gains of yield increase, less use of chemical sprays and prolific fodder production when compared to the conventional cowpea varieties.

The Director General of NBMA, Dr Rufus Ebegba commended the AATF and its partners for developing and releasing a crop variety that benefits and enhances the livelihood of farmers.

He told the delegation that NBMA has continued to improve its application processes to confirm with current scientific realities.

“Science is not democracy. Our regulation is purely scientifically based and we shall not be moved by blackmail or emotions. The safety of Nigerians and the environment is our utmost interest”, Dr Ebegba said.

He however, challenged African scientists to take advantages of the opportunities that biotechnology offers to research more into the technology.





