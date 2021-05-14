Aare Musulumi, Soun, NAHCON, NACOMYO, NASFAT, MMPN, Ahmadiyya, others felicitate Muslims

AS Muslims the world over marked the end of the holy month of fasting, Ramadan, with the Eid-el-Fitr celebration on Thursday, Muslim leaders as well as top Muslim organisations and individuals have congratulated the faithful and offered them advice as they continue on life’s journey.

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, congratulated Muslims and urged them to embrace the lessons of Ramadan while praying Allah to intervene in the challenges facing the country.

Alhaji Akinola, in an Eid-el-Fitr message signed by his media aide, Akintayo Abolade, appealed to Nigerians to continue living together in peace.

He urged the different ethnic groups to embrace the continued unity of the country by coming to a round table and discuss the challenges facing the nation and fashion the best way forward.

Also, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, called on Muslims across the country to pray for leaders at all levels of government.

In a statement signed by his private secretary, Toyin Ajamu, Oba Oyewumi urged the political class to improve the lot of the people and called on Nigerians to embrace forgiveness, togetherness and patriotism. He said g that the traditional institution will continue to play its leading role in advocating peace and unity.

In the same vein, the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of Eid-el Fitr and pray for Allah’s guidance and assistance in his administration of “our great country.”

In a statement, Hassan equally congratulated members of the National Assembly of Nigeria and appreciated them for their continued support for NAHCON.

“To the general public and our numerous intending pilgrims, we at NAHCON appreciate the unalloyed support and prayers constantly being extended for the success of the commission,” he said.

Also, the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) described reconnecting with Allah through the true practice of Islam as the only recipe to overcoming the myriads of security, health and economic problems bedeviling the country.

In a statement signed Malam Sani Suleiman Maigoro and Alhaj Mas’ud Akintola, National President and National Secretary-General, respectively, NACOMYO felicitated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan fast for this year and implored them to internalise the lessons of fasting which kit said include love, piety, sacrifice, kindness, repentance and good neighbourliness.

Equally, the Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, urged Muslims across the globe, particularly in Nigeria, to pray fervently for the leadership of the country at all levels for Allah to direct their affairs to diligently discharge their duties and conduct themselves purposefully for the benefit of all.

In his Eid-el-Fitr message to Nigerians, Onike prayed for the nation: “O Allah! Assist our government to take good decisions that would positively impact on security architecture in our dear nation, leading to return of peace, tranquility, unity and harmony in our land and among our people. Aamiin.”

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) also urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, address the security challenges threatening the unity of the country.

In a statement in Ibadan in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, the chairman of the MMPN in Oyo State, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi, noted that the Federal Government needed to intensify efforts and embrace proactive mechanisms as the security’s lapses were the bases for agitations for the break-up of the country.

The amir (head) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria), Alhaji Azeez Alatoye, in his admonition to the generality of Muslims, said: “We should be cognizant of the evil we are dropping. We should be discerning of the new virtue(s) we are assuming or embracing after Ramadan.

“We should be a new better creation now and forever. We should be magnanimous, kind-hearted, and more tolerant as we were during the month of Ramadan. Our prayers to Allah and religious devotions should be sustained to show that we have perpetually benefited from the month. Reverting to our evil ways is like losing it all.”

Also, the Olubaka of Oka-Akoko in the Northern Senatorial district of Ondo State, Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, urged Muslims to continue to exhibit the virtues of Ramadan to achieve a better society.

In a message, the traditional ruler prayed Allah to help the country to overcome its various challenges.

The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom and renowned property developer, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, also congratulated Muslims in Ogun Central Senatorial district on the completion of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement released by his media office, Chief Aderinokun called on Muslims to continue praying for a better Ogun State and Nigeria.

