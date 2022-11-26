AAASME raises alarm over impact of environmental pollution on businesses 

The All Africa Association for Small and Medium Enterprises, (AAASME) has raised alarm over the impact of environmental pollution on the businesses of over 80 million entrepreneurs on the continent.

The Nigerian-born Secretary General of the association, Dr. Ebiekure Jasper Eradiri who is also Technical Advisor to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Economic Development and Liaison drew the attention of the stakeholders to the present situation in his presentation at the side event session on the decarbonizing for Africa’s Industrialization at the 2022 AU Africa Industrialization Week, Niamey-Niger.

Making a sympathetic case with recent devastating floods that ravaged Bayelsa State displacing over 1 million persons, and killing nearly 400 citizens, he called on the forum to join mobilize global support from international partners towards assisting to rebuild damaged Bayelsa State of Nigeria,

he asserted.

Truly climate change is an existential emergency for humanity. It is on record that Africa accounts for about 3% of Pollution or damage caused by climate change but suffers 97% of the impact, therefore for justice and FairPlay, those responsible for the high rate of pollution causing damages to livelihood, high death demographics amongst others should be expected to pay for the consequences affecting 80 million SMEs who are the engine room for growth and accelerated Industrialization.

Let’s all support and embrace decarbonization as well as renewable energy. SMEs are inclined to seize the window of opportunities presented.

