Rotimi Ige

Multichoice, in partnership with Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, have announced that the ninth edition of the prestigious awards will be held between May 18 and 20.

The three-day event will celebrate film production talents, culture, fashion, music, and other elements of African entertainment.

Announcing the schedule for the ninth AMVCA, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, said the awards has been a yardstick for measuring excellence in the movie industry, and this edition is unique.

“The AMVCA has in the last eight years become the unit by which excellence is measured and recognized and this ninth edition of the AMVCAs stands in a unique position being hosted in the 20th year of Africa Magic operations in Nigeria and at a point when cinematic output across Africa is entering a phase of global recognition and appreciation.

“This year, in partnership with Amstel and Zagg Energy Drink, we will be hosting a three-day event that has begun with the call to entry which ended March 17. We have a 40 percent increase in entries compared to the last edition.

Shortlisting has begun and we will move to the judging phases. The Head Judge for the ninth AMVCA is the veteran film director, producer and writer Femi Odugbemi. The nominee announcement will be on April 9, at 7 pm, across all Africa Magic channels, after which the voting portal will open.”

Tejumola disclosed that the three-day celebration of the 2023 AMVCA will start May 18 with the Opening Night and Cultural Day event, followed by the Digital Content Creators, Young Filmmakers Day and then the Runway Show/Nominee Gala on May 19. The celebration will climax with the Award Night on May 20.

She added The AMVCA is committed to celebrating the incredible talents in the African film and TV industry and the amazing people who do the work in front and behind the cameras to encourage them to keep telling African authentic stories.

In his remarks, Odugbemi said: “From its very beginnings, the AMVCA has celebrated Africa, our cultures, our heritage, our stories, our stars and the excellence of their talent.

The work of our jury will be difficult as many of the shortlisted entries show technical excellence, great storytelling and enthralling performances. As usual, there are categories of nominees where we invite you to vote for your favourite shows. Please support your choices with your vote.”

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is an annual accolade presented by MultiChoice recognizing outstanding achievements in television and film production.