The executive committee and entire members of the South-West Legislative Aides Forum (SW/NASSLAF), National Assembly Chapter, have congratulated the president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as newly elected members and returning lawmakers of the 10th Assembly.

In a release signed by the chairman of the association, Mr Abiodun Apantaku, SW/NASSLA pledged continuous support for the entire legislative arm of government in the country.

According to Apantaku, who spoke on the just concluded general election, the SW/NASSLAF is pleased with the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections, saying “it is heartwarming to the forum.”

The SW/NASSLAF made up of experienced legislative aides from all the six states of the South-West geopolitical zone of Nigeria, said that “they are happy with the outcome of the general election where a president-elect, a tested nationalist and pan”africanist emerged.”

The body congratulated the former Lagos State governor, Tinubu, on his victory and being “declared elected president by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) pledging to support to his yet-to-be-inaugurated administration.

The forum equally sent warm felicitations to members of the 9th National Assembly who won re-election into the 10th Assembly and newly elected members just as it promised to render necessary support that will spur them to deliver on their mandate to their constituents.

The body also congratulated all the re-elected and incoming governors of the zone as well as new and old members of the six state Houses of Assembly, assuring them of a robust working relationship.

The forum equally assured the members of the yet-to-be-inaugurated 10th National Assembly of unalloyed support and to respect their right to choose whosoever they want to lead them as Principal Officers even as it hopes for better welfare of its members from the Management of the National Assembly in the 10th Assembly.