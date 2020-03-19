9 suspected cultists in court for allegedly stabbing man

The police arraigned nine suspected cultists, on Thursday, in a Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos for allegedly stabbing a man with bottles.

The defendants’ police charged Taofeek Sammy, 36; Sodiq Abdullah, 26; Rilwan Rahim, 20; Bidemi Jimoh, 19; Feranmi Adeleye, 20; Dele Ojuanu, 17; Azeez Mufutau, 18; Yusuf Abdulrahmon, 29 and Ibrahim Iyanda, 29 with conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and assault.

The pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Mojirade Edema told the court that the defendants and some others at large committed the offence on March 2 at Ijora, Lagos.

She alleged that the defendants who belonged to an unlawful society called “Eiye Confraternity,” assaulted Mr Muritala Komolafe with bottles.

She alleged that the defendants stormed the community with dangerous weapons and inflicted injuries on the complainant with bottles.

The offence, Edeme said, contravened the provisions of sections 42, 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 42 carries three years’ imprisonment unlawful society for while section 174 also attracts three years for assault.”

Magistrate O.A. Aderibigbe admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that all the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Aderibigbe adjourned the matter until March 27.

(NAN)