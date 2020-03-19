COVID-19: EKEDC moves transactions online to mitigate coronavirus spread

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has decided to move its operations and transactions online as part of its efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement by the Head of Media, EKEDC PLC, Suleiman Aledeh, the said after carefully considering the prevalent global health climate attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, it is taking some steps for the safety and security of its staff, esteemed customers and the general public.

He said, “until further notice, all treatment of customer complaints and interactions involving physical contact is discontinued in favour of emails and correspondence, telephone calls and other instant messaging options including social media.”

For communication and complaint treatment purposes, customers should kindly provide a clear and detailed description of their home or office address with easily identifiable landmarks, a phone number, and email address or a social media handle through which they can be contacted.

Social Distancing takes immediate effect and unscheduled appointments shall no longer be encouraged. This is in line with medical best practices promoted by the global and national medical communities to minimise physical contact and safeguard each other’s health.

“All visitors and customers at our business and operational spaces are encouraged to adopt the hygienic and sanitary protocols in a place characterised by our staff taking your temperature with a non-contact infrared thermometer at entry points, frequent use of the hand sanitizers and/or running water with soap available to disinfect hands.

Handshakes, face touching and other forms of physical contact are discouraged.

“All meter applications shall henceforth be initiated online on our website using the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) link, the MAP forms may be downloaded, completed and submitted via email through customer.care@ekedp.com.

“In line with our campaign on cashless payments and transactions, we wish to remind all of our esteemed Customers to process payments for their electricity consumption using any of our online payment platforms and channels. These platforms are listed on our website (www.ekedp.com),” it stated.