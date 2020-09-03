9 Reasons to Eat Gluten-Free Oats

Oats are considered the healthiest grains on earth, and consuming oats have immense health benefits. They are healthy and gluten-free and can be consumed by people with gluten intolerance or coeliac disease. They are rich in nutrients, antioxidants, proteins, and complex carbohydrates.

They are a good source for energy, can improve your heart’s health, really good for diabetic patients, increases bone density, lower blood pressure, and can improve your overall immune system.

There are significantly fewer options or variants of 100% gluten-free oats. Because of the risk of contamination, many farmers grow oats in the fields near to other crops like wheat, rye, barley, and triticale, which are a source of gluten. However, oats do not belong to this group, but the risk of contamination is always there, and even after filtration, traces of wheat still might be present.

It’s just not the contamination; some people might also be sensitive to the protein Avenin found in oats, which works similarly to the wheat gluten. So the people with gluten-sensitivity should be careful.

It is difficult to say that any gluten-free oats are 100% gluten-free; however, you should go for uncontaminated ones like GF Oats, which are considerably gluten-free and can be consumed without any risks.

Gluten-free oats have multiple health benefits and are an essential factor in the diet of many people. The following, we have mentioned the health benefits of eating gluten-free oats.

Source of Energy

Gluten-free oats are the healthiest grains. Oats are rich in carbohydrates, proteins, and various essential nutrients that naturally boost your body’s energy. Start your day with a bowl of gluten-free oats and move towards an energetic day. It is an easy way to incorporate a healthy breakfast into your diet.

Heart protection

Gluten-free oats are highly helpful in preventing the risk of heart diseases. Their richness in antioxidants and soluble fiber helps control cholesterol levels, which directly prevents the risk of developing heart diseases. The inflammatory properties are helpful in the prevention of heart attacks and strokes.

Antioxidants

Oats are a powerhouse of antioxidants called avenanthramides, which have anti-inflammatory, anti-itching properties, and has many health benefits. They help the body in producing more nitric oxide, which lowers blood pressure. They have been proven effective in preventing colon cancer, skin irritation, and coronary heart disease.

Aid to Diabetic patients

Oats are highly helpful in the diet of coeliac disease and diabetic patients. They require a balanced gluten-free diet, which oats fulfill. It helps keep the blood sugar levels in control and avoids the risks of diabetes and heart diseases. The presence of soluble fibers can keep your diabetes under check.

Digestive health

Oats are great for the digestive system. They are known to fix the imbalances in your diet and digestive problems. The soluble fiber improves digestion by taking the cholesterol particles out of the body. It provides support to the digestive system by easing constipation and prevents certain bowel cancers.

Bone health

Oats are also really useful in maintaining and enhancing bone health. Oats are rich in minerals like potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, and iron, which improves absorption of calcium, and the presence of manganese and phosphorus helps in strengthing the bones.

Reduce blood pressure

Antioxidants present in oats enhance the production of nitric oxide, which lowers the blood pressure. Rich in Fibre, calcium, and potassium, oats have the power to control and reduce blood pressure naturally.

Respiratory problems

Studies have shown that feeding oats to infants have helped in reducing the risk of childhood asthma problems. The inflammatory properties help in an overall improvement of the respiratory system.

Immune system

Fiber, proteins, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients that directly impact an individual’s immunity are present in oats, which improves the overall immune system. It provides you with more energy to fight with diseases.

Conclusion

Above, we discussed the health benefits of eating gluten-free oats. There are immense benefits from heart health to a healthy digestive system; oats are helpful in some way or the other. And we also discussed the issue of contamination of gluten-free oats. It will be best if you are careful while buying gluten-free oats.

