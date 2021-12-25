7 die, others injured as luxury bus crashes on Ososa bridge in Ogun

No fewer than seven persons lost their lives on Christmas Day in an accident involving a Mercedes Benz luxury bus on Ososa bridge along the Sagamu-Benin expressway in Ogun State.

The incident was confirmed by the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State command, Mr. Ahmed Umar, to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The FRSC commander said seven other persons were injured in the accident that occured at about 12.20 a.m as a result of excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking and loss of control.

Umar added that 63 persons were involved in the accident including 40 male adult, 15 female adult, five male children and three female children.

Umar explained that seven persons were found dead from the crash (three male adult and four female adult) .

He added that the injured victims were rendered first aid treatment while the remains of the deceased were deposited at State Hospital Mortuary, Ijebu Ode.

The sector commander cautioned motorists on dangerous driving especially this period of high vehicular movement and night travel when visibility is poor.