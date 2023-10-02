As Nigerians celebrate the 63rd anniversary of its independence, a labour leader in the aviation sector, Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu has said that 63 years after the country got its independence that it was still far from its eldorado.

Commenting on the independence celebration mood, Saidu, the Secretary General of the Association, Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), said the aviation sector’s development since independence was not where it is supposed to be, adding that the sector had not lived up to the expectations of Nigerians.

Describing the country’s situation and that of the sector as a case of one step forward and two steps backward, the union leader lamented how despite the huge amount of money sunk into the sector, it still remained stagnant after many years of self-rule.

Saidu who described the stagnant situation as shameful, called for a complete overhaul of the sector in the area of management devoid of political interference, but absolute transparency and the enabling Acts to function.

According to the ANAP scribe, the sector would grow when there is orderliness in the system such as setting up and inaugurating boards of parastatals, putting round pegs in round holes and adherence to professionalism.

His words: “There have been serious mismanagement of funds, financial misappropriation of funds, empowerment racketeering in the system and serious abuse of office and serious violations of Federal character in terms of employment in the system.”

Decrying the non-implementation of roadmaps in the system without implementation by successive administrations, Saidu, however, cautioned trade unions in the sector to remain focused and united to their jurisdictional scope which they have violated hence, the lack of cohesion in fighting for workers’ welfare.

The leader noted that workers of the liquidated Nigeria Airways have been suffering untold hardship since the airline was unjustly liquidated by the Obasanjo administration instead of turning around the fortunes of the airline by renewing its insurance.

“Nigeria Airways was liquidated illegally by Obasanjo, he did it by fiat and he was supposed to go to the National Assembly to repeal the act establishing it. Now, Nigeria Airways never owes the amount they are claiming they owe.

“They were appointing liquidators and they were appointing their friends because nobody is aware of how much the airline was sold.”

This singular act Saidu said had a negative imparted on the sector resulting in the shortage of professionals in the system today.

The union leader however appealed to workers to remain steadfast as their interests were being taken care of, especially in the area of Condition of Service that had remained stagnant.

He used the opportunity to call on the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, to do the needful by looking into the books of various parastatals with a view to improving the system adding that they will support him to succeed.

