Overland Airways back on Abuja-Jalingo route 

In a significant development for air travellers in Nigeria, Overland Airways has resumed flight services on its Abuja to Jalingo route.

This move marks a new era of convenience and comfort for passengers, with the airline introducing its brand-new Embraer 175 aircraft on the route.

Overland Airways, a pioneer airline on the Abuja-Jalingo route, had temporarily suspended flight services in November 2022 due to expansion work at the airport.

The airline’s return to the route is therefore a welcome development for passengers who have been eagerly awaiting its return.

With the resumption of flight services, passengers across Overland Airways’ network, including Lagos, Akure, Ibadan, Minna, and Ilorin, can now connect to Jalingo through the airline’s hub in Abuja.

The flights will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, using the airline’s brand-new Embraer 175 aircraft.

The Embraer 175 aircraft features premium class seats with spacious legroom and regular economy class, providing passengers with unparalleled convenience and comfort.

Overland’s commitment to excellent customer service is evident in its efforts to provide a seamless travel experience for its passengers.

The resumption of flight services is expected to boost economic activities in Taraba State and the Northeastern region of Nigeria.

CEO, of the airline, Capt. Edward Boyo, expressed delight with the reintroduction of the flight services, highlighting the positive impact it will have on the region’s economy.

Overland Airways’ return to the Abuja-Jalingo route marks a new era of air travel for passengers in the region.

With its brand-new aircraft and commitment to excellent customer service, the airline is poised to provide a world-class travel experience for its passengers.