60-year-old JAMB candidate wants to study pharmacy

IN an unusual determination, a 60-year-old, Mr Gabriel Olarenwaju Akinyemi, applied to study pharmacy in the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board.

He, however, said his ambition would be in abeyance for now since his score at the examination fell below the requirement for admission to read his dream course of study.

Akinyemi, an indigene of Ekiti State was said to have first aroused public interest when he presented himself for registration at the UTME/DE 2020 Registration exercise in January at the Ekiti State Office, Ado-Ekiti.

According to JAMB Weekly Bulletin obtained on Sunday in Abuja, the sexagenarian had at the venue of the registration told the bewildered staff of the board and co-UTME candidates, his dreams of obtaining a first-degree certificate in spite of his age.

Akinyemi who lived at Obafemi Awolowo Academy, Fajuyi, Ado-Ekiti, was said to have made another historic appearance shortly after at the State Office to make enquiries in furtherance of his ambition.

He poured encomiums on the current leadership of JAMB for the transformations effected in the Board’s operational processes while also commending the Board for all the safety and containment efforts at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking with the Ekiti State Coordinator, Mr Abdulhakeem Abdulhameed, Akinyemi said his lifelong ambition had been to obtain a degree certificate hence his determination to the UTME this time around.

He said: “In my youthful days, I had a passion to study but my parents were very poor and they could not sponsor my education. So, I stopped after primary school education.

“However, as a result of my determination to acquire knowledge, I decided to further my education first by obtaining my ‘O’ level result, which I passed with flying colours and now my next objective the first degree without which my hunger would not be satiated,” he said.

He revealed that he had sat for the 2020 UTME at Mater Christi, Igede-Ekiti, Ekiti State and had chosen the University of Lagos to study Pharmacy with an aggregate UTME score of 161.

He disclosed further that he had resigned his appointment as Court Registrar at the Ekiti State Judiciary in 2017 to pursue his educational goals after taking the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination at the Christ Boys’ Secondary School, Ado-Ekiti.

