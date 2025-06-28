Ganduje pays tribute to Aminu Dantata, hails legacy of generosity

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of elder statesman and prominent business tycoon, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died at the age of 94.

He said “Alhaji Aminu Dantata was a towering personality whose contributions to Nigeria’s economic progress, especially in the northern region, are unparalleled.”

According to him, “His life was defined not only by business excellence but by a deep commitment to humanity.”

“His generosity and dedication to community upliftment made him a symbol of compassion and leadership,” he said.

Making this known in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Dr Ganduje described the late Dantata as an iconic figure in Nigerian commerce, philanthropy, and community development whose legacy will endure for generations.

Dr Ganduje stated that Dantata’s passing is a monumental loss to Kano State and Nigeria as a whole. He said the late elder statesman will be remembered for his wisdom, humility, and far-reaching impact on society.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the Kano Emirate, the business community, and everyone touched by the remarkable life and work of the deceased.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus. We pray for strength and comfort for his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” he added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE