Latest News

Ganduje pays tribute to Aminu Dantata, hails legacy of generosity

Kola Oyelere
Ganduje hails Dantata, Aminu Datata, Foremost Nigerian businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata,

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of elder statesman and prominent business tycoon, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died at the age of 94.

He said “Alhaji Aminu Dantata was a towering personality whose contributions to Nigeria’s economic progress, especially in the northern region, are unparalleled.”

According to him, “His life was defined not only by business excellence but by a deep commitment to humanity.”

“His generosity and dedication to community upliftment made him a symbol of compassion and leadership,” he said.

ALSO READ: Let North-Central produce next APC national chairman, Tinubu urged

Making this known in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Dr Ganduje described the late Dantata as an iconic figure in Nigerian commerce, philanthropy, and community development whose legacy will endure for generations.

Dr Ganduje stated that Dantata’s passing is a monumental loss to Kano State and Nigeria as a whole. He said the late elder statesman will be remembered for his wisdom, humility, and far-reaching impact on society.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the Kano Emirate, the business community, and everyone touched by the remarkable life and work of the deceased.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus. We pray for strength and comfort for his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” he added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tinubu urged to allow North-Central produces next APC chairman, Nigeria’s agricultural laws, Lagos group pushes for Tinubu, Ambode’s re-election , Tinubu prays for troops, Tinubu's reforms, administration of Tinubu, FG payments to contractors Let North-Central produce next APC national chairman, Tinubu urged
Next Article dog lying down, about to die 6 signs to know that your dog is about to die

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×