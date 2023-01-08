“people should wait to hear the reason for why the media workers are being held”

REVEALED: Identities of 6 journalists detained in South Sudan over viral video of President Kiir wetting self

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJSS), has revealed the identities of the six journalists detained in relation to a leaked video of President Salva Kiir allegedly urinating on himself while at an official event two weeks ago.

Head of the UJSS, Patrick Oyet, confirmed on Saturday that five of the journalists were detained on Tuesday while one was arrested and detained on Wednesday.

Oyet said he hopes any investigation will be fast and said that the media should act professionally.

ALSO READ: Sex romp: Is it magun or a case of heart attack?

Those detained include Joval Tombe, Victor Lado, Mustafa Osman, Jacob Benjamin, Oliver Wani, and Cherbek Reuben.

However, South Sudan’s Information Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth, in a statement, said “people should wait to hear the reason for why the media workers are being held.”

The controversial video footage which went viral and was shared widely on social media in late December, showed President Kiir urinating on himself while at an engagement, but the video was quickly cut away from the shots of the 71-year-old president.