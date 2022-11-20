5th Lagos Fringe Opens November 22

The fifth Lagos Fringe Festival themed ‘New Narratives’ will hold from November 22 to 27 at Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos.

Launched in 2018 as an open-access multidisciplinary arts festival to improve artists’ livelihoods and find new voices, it has continued to grow strongly and attract participation.

There will be the usual offerings of workshops, joint performances, film screenings, exhibitions, networking, and masterclasses by the CEO of Brighton Fringe Festival, UK, Julian Caddy. Organisers will stage the successful ‘Ada the Country’ musical featuring Joke Silva, Bambam of Big Brother Naija fame, Chigurl and Kate Henshaw. Industry eminences, Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva and Ifeoma Fafunwa, will be honoured alongside others to celebrate their contributions to the arts.

Commenting on the festival and its theme, festival director, Kenneth Uphopho, explained that it was “inspired by the need to supervise the interpretation of how things work in the creative space in Nigeria. We also want to continue developing new skills, connections, and collaborative workspaces.”

He added, “we wish to re-strategise the engagement with our audience and positively reframe conversations to create more resilient and inclusive artist communities. A programme of awareness-raising activities and events to engage and maintain the participation of stakeholders is all we are working towards. We have a collaborative project with our partner Good Cop Bad Cop in Wales, tagged, ‘Glimpses from the Edges’, fully supported by the British Council under the Culture Connect initiative. We will be exhibiting the outcomes from the project at the Lagos Fringe and in Wales. We will also bring facilitators such as MI Abaga, music maestro Cobhams Asuquo, wordsmiths Efe Paul and Titilope Sonuga, and other participants to engage in thematic working forums and workshop discussions to highlight key issues as well as examples of transferable practice..”

Pawstudios Africa, Freedom Park, Brighton Fringe UK, Goethe Institut Nigeria, Total Consult, NANTAP Lagos, Women in the Arts Festival, British Council Nigeria, A Taste of Theatre USA, Amstel Malta, Doyenne Circle and GIZ, the Nigerian German Resource Centre are all collaborating for the 5th Lagos Fringe.

