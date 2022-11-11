5G auction: NCC convenes stakeholders’ forum December

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has concluded arrangements to host an engagement session with stakeholders in December this year to discuss and provide more insight into the Draft Information Memorandum that will guide the proposed auction of two lots in the 3.5GHz Spectrum for the deployment of 5G services.

The Commission had earlier announced the plan to license additional lots in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band for the deployment of the 5G (fifth generation) Global System of Mobile communication).

A statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs of the NCC, Reuben Muoka said an interactive session with the stakeholders will take place at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, by 9.00am prompt on the 15th of November 2022.

The statement said the engagement session will feature comments and submissions made by the different stakeholders on the Draft Information Memorandum. The outcome of the submission will be taken into consideration by the Commission in publishing the Information Memorandum for the auction.

“The process for the auction of the proposed lots of frequencies for 5G services, commenced on 21 October 2022 with the publication of the Draft Information Memorandum on the Commission’s website.

“Stakeholders have been advised, in an earlier statement and subsequent advertisements, by the Commission to study the Information Memorandum and make their comments and questions available to the Commission”, the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Wizkid Releases New Album, More Love, Less Ego

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has finally released his highly anticipated fifth studio album, titled ‘More Love, Less Ego.’…

Therapeutic Benefits Of Ablution

THE Global Hygiene Council recommends the washing of the hands six times a day. And the World Health Organisation (WHO) describes hand hygiene as “the most important measure to avoid the transmission of harmful germs.”…

No Going Back On Naira Redesign ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will not go back on its decision to redesign some denominations of the naira…