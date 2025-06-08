Why Agada-led APC faction lost at LG election tribunal — Benue AG

The Benue State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Fidelis Bemsen Mnyim has stated that those nominated for local government election by the Agada faction of the APC lost at the tribunal because they were not screened by the State Independent Electoral Commission.

He applauded the Benue LG election tribunal for the sound judgments delivered in the appeals before the tribunal sitting in Abuja.

According to the statement issued by the spokesman for the Attorney General, Iormbagah Aondohemba, noted that the judgments had affirmed the commitment of the Benue State Judiciary to adhering to the law no matter whose ox is gored.

Mnyim said, “These petitions are peculiar, given that 98% of the petitioners are members of the APC. The crux of their petitions was that they were nominated by the Agada faction of the APC to contest as candidates of the APC in the Benue State Local Government Chairmanship and Councillorship elections.

“They were, however, not screened by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission to participate in the elections because the Benjamin Omale-led APC was and still is the only leadership recognised by the National Working Committee of the APC in Benue State.

“The Judges presided over the Local Government Election Petition Appeals have held that the petitions filed by the Petitioners are hinged on pre-election matters and issues involving the internal affairs of the APC in Benue State.”

While congratulating the Local Government Chairmen and Councillors in Benue State on their victory at the Benue State Local Government Election Petitions Appeal Tribunal, the commissioner said that the judgments by Benue State Election Petitions Appeal Tribunal underscore his penchant for coordinating legal victories for the State.

