51 observer groups to monitor FCT area council

In respect to the February 12, 2022 Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 51 orbserver groups have been accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the election.

The approved groups comprised 50 domestic organisations and one international organisation.

The accredited local organisations include Advocacy for Quality Leadership and Health Awareness Foundation, Africa for Millenium Change Initiative and Centre for Democracy and Development.

Nigeria Bar Association, and Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre) are also accredited while the foreign accredited organisation as International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

The commission advised the approved organisations to fill and complete necessary documentation online (http://observergroups.inecnigeria.org/) between December 29 and January 13, 2022.

The commission also stressed the need for observers to fully comply with the INEC COVID–19 Policy on Election and Accreditation of Observers.

This, according to INEC, include signing of the indemnity form and provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all field observers.

INEC warned that failure to comply will lead to immediate withdrawal of accreditation.

The commission said that the distribution of domestic observers’ kits, including ID cards to individual observers will be done at Abuja INEC office between February 3 and February 11, 2022.

