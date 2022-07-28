5 ways to overcome depression

According to the American Psychiatric Association(APA), one out of every six people will experience major depression at some point in their lifetime.

Depression is not easy to live with. It can be impossible to cope with sometimes. But overcoming depression is possible.

Depression is not laziness. It is a temporary response to discouragement or grief. Depression is experiencing sleep problems, low motivation, irritable mood, low self-esteem, and so on.

Here are steps to overcoming depression:

1. Connect with loved ones

Depression has been linked to loneliness. When feeling depressed, it might feel safe to stay alone and avoid others. Connecting with your loved ones may be uncomfortable, but it is profitable in the long run.

Interact with people that bring you up. Find a balance between isolating yourself and connecting with people.

Connecting with loved ones will remind you that you are loved and cared for, which can be a powerful tool in overcoming depression.

2. Exercise

Exercising helps relieve tiny neurochemicals called endorphins that minimise pain and increase pleasure in the body. Exercising can involve any form of physical activity. It can be as simple as going for a workout or a walk around your neighborhood.

Exercise is a helpful way to overcome feelings of depression. Also, doing moderate exercise can improve your mood dramatically. Moderate exercise is an activity where it is difficult to sing from your diaphragm while doing it.

3. Schedule pleasant activities

You don’t have to wait for yourself to be “in the mood” before you schedule pleasant activities or give yourself a treat.

For instance, schedule a healthy hobby every day, permit yourself a vacation, and so on. Do all these activities with the right attitude. Also, take note of what went well every day and not only what went wrong or bad.





4. Be creative

Doing something creative can lift your mood and make you feel more energized. Creative activities promote positive mental health outcomes.

Doing something creative helps you focus, raises your self-esteem, and relieves stress.

5. Journalling

Journalling or writing is another powerful tool for overcoming depression. Journaling has many benefits.

It helps reduce anxiety, and stress, helps you identify negative behaviors and thoughts, promotes self-awareness, and so on.

Putting your feelings and thoughts on paper gives you a sense of control over them. This helps you overcome depression.

It is not always easy to follow these steps when you are feeling depressed. But with intentionality, you can overcome depression with those steps.

