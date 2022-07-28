Kwara engages 200 community health workers to tackle rural health challenges

Kwara State government has engaged 200 Community Health Influencers, Promoters and Services (CHIPS) aimed at expanding primary health care access to under-served populations in the state.

Equipped with bags containing Malaria drugs, iodine, paracetamol and uniform-jacket, the trained health workers are expected to administer primary healthcare services among the populace.

Speaking during the flag-off of the CHIPS programme in Ilorin on Thursday, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said that his administration is committed to delivering qualitative, affordable and accessible health care for the people of Kwara state.

“The community workers are the ones that will play the desired role of mobilisers, influencers and promoters of positive health behaviours, while they also provide basic services in their respective communities, ultimately linking the communities with services in primary health care facilities. The role of community-based health workers residing in the community in attaining this cannot be over-emphasised”, he said.

Also speaking, the state commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, said that the goal of the programme was also to raise awareness and stimulate demand for primary health care services by the community.

“We shall, therefore, be joining other states in the country where a comprehensive link has been established between the primary health and various health programmes to leverage on existing structures toward implementation of critical interventions for the attainment of common goals and objectives.

“As we are flagging-off CHIPS here, the ‘Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention’ is also underway, and we are also marking World Hepatitis Day, while active health care service delivery is ongoing across the 16 LGAs in the state, on this same day.

“It is instructive to note that the attainment of Universal Health Coverage in our dear state shall therefore become feasible with this kind of investment in the community component of primary health care.

“Riding on Your Excellency’s approval for the implementation of this Community Health Influencers, Promoters and Services (CHIPS) programme in the state today, is no doubt a great achievement and a big step in establishing sustainable structures in consonance with the National health care policy direction and the policy thrust of this

administration.”

