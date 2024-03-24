Buba Galadima gave reasons he considers Abacha to be Nigeria’s best president.

He cited reasons such as economic stability, infrastructure development, financial integrity, and strategic foresight as key factors in his leadership legacy.

Stable Exchange Rate: Throughout Abacha’s four-year regime, the dollar exchange rate remained consistently at N84. This stability provided a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and plan effectively.

Fuel Price Stability: Abacha ensured that the fuel price remained unchanged throughout his tenure. This consistency allowed businesses and individuals to plan their budgets without the uncertainty of fluctuating fuel prices.

Infrastructure Development: Abacha prioritized infrastructure projects, undertaking major initiatives such as renovating the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, completing the National Assembly building, and enhancing the Presidential Villa. These projects demonstrated a commitment to improving the country’s infrastructure for the benefit of all citizens.

Financial Integrity: Unlike many leaders, Abacha is recognized for his financial integrity. He did not loot or embezzle public funds; instead, he left substantial amounts of money in the government’s coffers, ensuring financial stability and accountability.

Strategic Reserves: Abacha implemented measures to save significant amounts of money in various parts of the country, specifically earmarked for importation purposes. These reserves bolstered the nation’s economic resilience and reduced dependency on external sources for essential imports.