5 facts you need to know about surrogacy

Surrogacy is fast becoming a way to grow families. You wonder why? People opt for surrogacy for certain reasons or medical conditions, such as infertility and uterine issues. Although not all situations are a result of health conditions, for some people, the decision is personal.

Surrogacy is a personal journey between the surrogate and the intended parents. It is expected that medical professionals recommend someone to carry the baby, but some still prefer to look for a surrogate themselves. Surrogacy journey takes time because medical experts ensure both the intended parents and the surrogate understand the process, are basically educated, and also ensure they are emotionally ready for it.

Here are facts you need to know about surrogacy:

1. One-time mothers are more considered

Women who have given birth are considered for surrogacy. Most especially if a woman does not have any health issues, that is, after going through a necessary test that proves her body is capable of handling the physical and hormonal changes that come with pregnancy.

2. A lawyer must be involved

Another important thing to know about surrogacy is that a lawyer must be involved. It is necessary to have a legal practitioner get involved in the surrogacy journey as an intended parent. In fact, the two parties are expected to have their own lawyers to ensure equal representation and that the surrogacy agreement is met.

3. You can be a carrier more than once

As a woman can give birth multiple times, it is also possible to be a gestational carrier as much as you want if you are medically fit or capable. Whichever family you want to do this for is up to you.

4. It is not only for the young

Well, it is now pronounced that the best time for childbearing is before 35 years, or else, there could be a high risk of health complications. But there are some exceptional cases, whereby women above the aforementioned age give birth; in fact, they can be more stable than those who did at a younger age.

5. Surrogacy can be very expensive

The cost of surrogacy depends on your country, but you would still pay a very good amount of money. Apart from paying the carrier, medical bills are also there for you to sort out.