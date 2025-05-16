2025 UTME: KWASU VC hails JAMB registrar’s proactiveness

The Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, has commended the sincerity and proactiveness of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Emeritus Professor Is-haq Oloyede, in handling issues that arose during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a letter to the JAMB Registrar, made available to journalists in Ilorin, Professor Jimoh also lauded Professor Oloyede’s public apology and his decision to take responsibility for the unfortunate error that affected the conduct of this year’s examination in some centres.

Professor Jimoh described JAMB’s prompt decision to allow affected candidates to rewrite the examination at no cost as “exemplary,” noting that it reflects Professor Oloyede’s sincerity and leadership. He added that the move affirms the integrity of the examination body and its processes for admitting candidates into higher institutions.

“KWASU appreciates the sincerity and promptness with which JAMB addressed the matter and laid the facts bare before the concerned public. This will allay the fears of parents and candidates while ensuring the integrity of the examination body remains intact.

“You have written your name and that of JAMB in the annals of history as responsible institutions worthy of emulation by individuals and organisations. It is our prayer that Allah grants you the strength to continue serving Nigeria and humanity,” Professor Jimoh added.

