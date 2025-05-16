7 tips on how to get back in shape after childbirth

Bringing a new life into the world is a beautiful and life-changing experience, but it also takes a big toll on your body.

Many new mums look forward to feeling strong, energetic, and confident again after childbirth, but getting back in shape can feel overwhelming, especially with the demands of a newborn.

The good news is, with patience and the right approach, you can gradually rebuild your shape and feel like yourself again (or even better!).

This article has some helpful tips on how you can get back in shape after childbirth.

1. Be Kind To Yourself

The first and foremost step in getting back to shape after childbirth is being kind to yourself. Remember that your body just accomplished something incredible, and it deserves time to heal. So, give yourself grace and avoid comparing your progress to others because your journey is unique.

READ ALSO: 6 stylish and comfortable outfits for pregnant women

2. Check With Your Doctor

Before starting any workout routine, you need to get medical clearance from your healthcare provider.

Check in with your doctor or midwife, especially if you had a C-section or complications during delivery.

3. Start Small

You need to learn to start small in getting back into shape after childbirth. You can choose to start your workout with less strenuous exercise, such as walking as it is a great way to ease back into fitness.

4. Strengthen Your Core And Pelvic Floor

In addition to starting small with regard to your workout, you also need to focus on your core and pelvic floor strength.

Pregnancy stretches and weakens your core and pelvic floor muscles; thus, rebuilding strength here is key before jumping into more intense workouts.

5. Keep Your Workouts Short

You don’t need long hours at the gym before you see results when embarking on the journey of getting back in shape after childbirth.

Instead, aim for short but effective 10 to 20-minute workouts at home. Over time, these small sessions add up and make a big difference.

6. Prioritise Nutrition and Hydration

To get back in shape after childbirth, you need to eat nutritious foods and drink enough water as they fuel your body for recovery.

Take foods such as lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. You should also not forget to drink plenty of water, especially if you’re breastfeeding.

7. Rest Well

Getting adequate sleep plays a huge role in weight loss and recovery.

This might be tricky with a newborn, but try to get rest when your baby sleeps, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

In all, getting back in shape after childbirth doesn’t have to be stressful or overwhelming.

Remember, every step you take – no matter how small – is a step toward a healthier, and stronger you.