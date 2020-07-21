46-year-old man remanded for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl

Metro
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
rape, Alhaji Sani Hashimu

A 46-year-old man identified as Alhaji Sani Hashimu was on Tuesday remanded at Makurdi Medium Correctional Center, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Isaac Ajim who remanded the accused person adjourned the case to October 9, 2020, for further mention.

Prosecuting Police Officer, Sergeant Friday Kanshio had earlier told the Court that one Abdullazak Umuru of No. 8 Ejule Street  Wurukum, Makurdi went to the Police Area Command, Makurdi and lodged a complaint, that on 7th July 2020 at about 9:00 am, he sent his 13-year-old girl, Sandy Abdullazak of the same address to sell groundnuts and while on her way to market, the accused forcefully dragged her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The Prosecutor further informed the court that during Police investigation, the said Alhaji Sani Hashimu was arrested for committing the crime contrary to section 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004.

However, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction when the case came up for mentioning.

The accused, Alhaji Hashimu although pleaded not guilty for the crime, saying he never committed such act.

Sergeant  Kanshio told the court that investigation was still on and asked for another date to enable the police authority to complete investigation and prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

 

