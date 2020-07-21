Benue to recruit 2,760 men for community policing

Benue State Executive Council on Tuesday approved the recruitment of 2,300 personnel of Community Policing and 460 Community Volunteer Guards, also known as Vigilante Group, to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.

According to the State Governor, Samuel Ortom who briefed newsmen of the resolution of the State Executive Council said that the decision to embrace community policing was in line with the resolution reached the North Central Security meeting held in January this year at Laafia, the capital city of Nasarawa State.

The meeting then, according to Ortom was at the instance of the Inspector General of Police.

Giving the breakdown, the governor said that 100 young men will be recruited from each local government for the community Policing while 20 Community Volunteer Guards would be recruited from each local government area.

The governor noted that both the Community Policing Personnel and those of the Community Volunteer Guards would help the Police in intelligence gathering against crime.

Governor Ortom said, that in line with the law, activities of community volunteer guards would be supervised by the permanent secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs and coordinated at the state level while council chairmen and district heads would coordinate same at the local and council ward levels respectively.

On the lingering crisis between Konshisha and Oju, the governor said that Council resolved that the boundary between the two local government areas should be demarcated as quickly as possible and urged all stakeholders to cooperate to ensure the return of lasting peace in the area.

District Head of Mbatser/Mbamusa in Konsisha local government area, Zaki Mbanongun Gbakera was recommended for immediate suspension for complicity in the crisis.

The paramount ruler of Tiv nation, HRM, Professor James Ayatse urged to appoint an acting district head and further probe the allegations.

The Security Council, however, lifted the suspension of three traditional rulers from Sankera axis who were suspended for alleged culpability in crisis in the area.

The affected chiefs are Mue Ter Chongo, Mue Ter Ipusu and Tyoor Luke Atomigba, District Head of Mbacher in Shitile.

It will be recalled that the Traditional Rulers were suspended on August 19, 2019, for the period of six months, for breaching the code of conduct of traditional rulers and of Benue State Council of Chiefs and Traditional Councils Law 2016.

The meeting also ratified the recommendation of the committee set up to look into the crisis in Sankera area; that Tor Sankera, Chief Abu King Shuluwa should be relocated to Katsina-Ala, the headquarters of the intermediate area, before the end of July 2020, to effectively attend to issues within his domain.

