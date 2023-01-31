42 escape death as tipper rams into students’ bus in Anambra

About forty-two (42) persons escaped death as a tipper crashed with a students’ bus on Tuesday, in Anambra State.

The crash, which happened along Umoukpu Road, was between white/blue Mercedes 608 bus with the registration number: ENU355 UJ and white/black Mack tipper (with no registration number). The bus has the inscription “Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe” on it.

According to a statement issued by the Ag. Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Command (FRSC) Anambra State Command, RC Margaret Onabe, said 18 male adults and 24 female adults were involved in the crash, while 15 male adults and 24 female adults sustained varying degrees of injury.

The injured people were rushed to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka by the officials of the FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Awka, for medical treatment.

She further revealed that the crash was caused by speeding, according to eyewitness accounts.

“The tipper driver was on speed, rammed into the bus from behind; and the bus lost control, sulmasulted and crashed,” she explained.

She said no life was lost, and added that FRSC men from Awka Command were on ground, managing the traffic and ensuring that the crashed vehicles were removed.

“The Sector Commander, Anambra State Corps Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi wishes the injured victims quick recovery. He warned motorists to desist from speed and imbibe a new driving culture this new year, to ensure safety of road users,” Onabe said.