PDP sponsored ‘urchins protest’ against Buhari in Kano – APC alleges

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed that there was indeed an attempt to embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari through protest and attack during his recent visit to Kano state.

A statement on Tuesday by Barrister Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of APC, alleged that the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party actually sponsored “fringe violent anti-social conduct by paid urchins during presidential engagements in Kano.”

The statement called on law enforcement agencies to fish out the masterminds of the protest which it accused the PDP of sponsoring.

The statement read in part:” 2023 will go down in our country’s political history as the year of unmitigated infamy for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). No one would have thought the PDP capable of outdoing its own record of reckless, mindless and despicable undertakings in and out of governance.

“The PDP has tossed every rule of law, ethical standards, morality, decency, civility, decorum in the thrash bin in its deviant obsession for power. Just’ when you think degenerate PDP has reached the abyss of low, they burrow even deeper into crevices of shame.

“A statement issued by the PDP on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent visit to Kano is nothing short of a confessional statement of conspiracy to commit treasonable felony. By actively instigating and sponsoring fringe violent anti-social conduct by paid urchins during presidential engagements in Kano, the PDP has crossed the line of fair campaign engagement into grievous culpable criminality. This is unacceptable and demands urgent law enforcement investigation and prosecution of all participants in this high crime.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kano on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the instance of the high-achieving Governor of the State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, to commission eight legacy projects, including a world-class Cancer Centre for which the good people of Kano State are immensely grateful.

“Ostensibly, the PDP is morbidly terrified by the cosy and strong relations between our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari. As leader of our Party, President Buhari’s universe of goodwill and massive grassroots following inure to the benefit of our visionary Presidential Candidate.

“The PDP is distraught and dejected by bleak and irrecoverable hopelessness of its chances in the next general election. However, that does not give it a right to incite and procure treasonable acts in desperate last ditch and orchestrated plot to incite Nigerians against our Party.

“The Nigerian electorate is smart, mature, sensible and discerning. We are convinced they find the PDP’s conduct disturbing, appalling, repulsive and pitiful and will continue to ignore the party’s blatant falsehood and criminal behavior and reject the party and all its candidates from top to bottom.





“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is, and remains, an open and shut case for the Office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We urgent the good Nigerian electorate to vote our Presidential Candidate and all candidates of our great Party.”