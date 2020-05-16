41 persons die of Lassa fever in Bauchi

Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, said 41 persons had died of Lassa fever from January to date in the state.

Mohammed, who disclosed this in Bauchi on Saturday, noted that Lassa fever is more deadly than coronavirus (COVID-19).

The PHCDA boss explained that a case of coronavirus reported early has greater chances to get treated and recovers.

He added that most cases of Lassa fever were reported late, hence the number of death of patients.

“We just recorded another two deaths resulting from Lassa fever. This has brought the total number of deaths as a result of Lassa fever to forty-one.

“Coronavirus has been with us since 23rd of March this year, however, we have only recorded three deaths as a result of the virus.

“Most of coronavirus cases reported early, have greater chances to recovery compare to Lassa fever infested people,” he said.

He expressed concern that Lassa fever infested cases, always seek for medical attention late.

According to him, “until they have a fever, start bleeding from faeces, when it would have already been too late before they report.

“Now we have 41 people who have lost their lives due to Lassa fever contrast to three people who have lost their lives to coronavirus,” he said.

He said the state government has intensified training of staff on how to carry out effective fumigation and spraying.

He added that the state government would be embarking on massive spraying and decontamination of communities in order to combat lassa fever in the state.

Mohammed, however, urged residents to also contribute their own quota by always reporting any suspected case of Lassa fever in the state as early diagnosis and treatment could help patients to recover.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria Running Out Of Foreign Exchange Amid Oil Price Collapse —Ex-US Ambassador, Campbell

THE fall in international oil prices is having a devastating impact on Nigeria’s formal economy, a former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr John Campbell, has said. Campbell, in a blog posted on the website of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a United States think tank with specialisation in foreign policy and… Read full story

FG To Submit List Of School Feeding Vendors To EFCC ― Minister

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said the list of all participating vendors in the modified School Feeding Programme will be submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)… Read full story

NAFDAC Harps On Need To Promote Local Manufacturers

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has restated the need for Nigeria to promote local manufacturing sector. The Director-General of the NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this assertion at a news conference to commemorate the launch of palliatives for Micro, Small and… Read full story