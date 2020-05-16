COVID-19: Sokoto discharges 13 patients, commissions additional 40-bed isolation centre

Sokoto State government in conjunction with the state ministry of health has unveiled a newly constructed forty-bed isolation centre in the state.

The centre which was constructed by the administration of Governor Aminu Tambuwal was unveiled yesterday (Friday) at the state Infectious Disease Hospital in Amanawa.

According to the state commissioner for health, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, the facility was constructed to complement the initial one being used for COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

He described the equipment installed in the forty-bed space as state of the art which he said can compete with any standard hospital in the country.

Tribune Online reports that Dr Inamme who is also the state chairman of the Tasks Force against COVID-19 in the state also disclosed that additional 13 patients were on Friday discharged from the facility.

He said the 13 patients were discharged having tested negative to the virus and completed their treatment in the state to the satisfaction of medical experts, emphasizing that no new case was declared in the state on Friday

He further said while the number of discharged patients in the state jumped to 57, the total number of active cases in the state also reduced to 42 while the fatalities remain 13.

Inname revealed that while the total number of tests so far conducted within the state is 492, adding that the total positive case so far remains 112, while negative cases hit 373.

The Tasks Force chairman further disclosed that the state has a total number of seven pending tests in which the result is being expected as at the time of filing this report.

