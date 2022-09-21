400 community leaders in South West Nigeria pledge support for FGM eradication

As efforts towards reducing the prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) continues across South West Nigeria, over 400 community leaders across the south west states have pledged support for the eradication of female genital mutilation in their communities and the enforcement of the VAPP Act to prosecute perpetrators of FGM

This was made known on Tuesday by Hacey Health initiative in Ibadan during a learning and sharing workshop on FGM with the theme Sharing experience to strengthen FGM partnerships organised by Hacey Health initiative

Also at the programmer, the Oyo State Government reiterated commitment to prosecution of persons perpetrating Female Genitile Mutilation by enforcing laid down provisions of the law.

The State Reproductive Officer, Mrs Balqees Olawoyin, made this known, added that the many success stories are not being recorded on FGM because violators are allowed to go as it is being handled as a family matter.

According to her, gone are the days when FGM is treated as a family issue in Oyo state, adding that the government will not relent in ensuring that violators are brought to book, including conspirators within family members.

Some of the stakeholders at the sensitisation programme noted that traditional leaders are the best to handle all forms of violations against the girl-child and women while others noted that cultural practices within communities are kept hidden from government hence perpetrators may escape punishments due to who such culture of silence.

The programme was focused on allowing stakeholders especially community focal persons on FGM and organisations advocating against it share ideas on better mechanisms of curbing the act.

It was agreed that the ‘Stop Cut’ project, which focuses on reducing the prevalence of FGM by improving law enforcement systems and enhancing public knowledge, awareness via strengthened collaborative efforts championed by critical stakeholders has done a lot on awareness and education towards dissuading people from perpetrating the act and those engaged in the act know that what they are doing is wrong.

They described FGM as a major human rights issue which is interwoven with other gender equality issues, including early and forced marriage, honour-based violence as well as girls’ education.

It was emphasised that FGM has no health benefits for women but is a source of hazard that can truncate their reproductive abilities or cause lasting damage to their health.

Participants suggested that the culture that makes people overlook the negative aspects just to follow beliefs and doctrines should be eradicated as the practice is not only barbaric but also criminal and dangerous.

They stated that FGM is considered an important rite of passage for girls in many south west communities, adding that education has not altered the belief as parents continue to be influenced by social norms and community expectations which place FGM as a core rite that outweighs its physical, psychological, or legal risk.

They consequently stated that for the fight against FGM to be successful, implementation of the laws and ability to change perceived beliefs will go a long way.

